Desi family conducts dogs wedding with great zeal in viral video, internet reacts

New Delhi: You've probably been to a lot of weddings around the world, but we bet you've never seen anything like this. Before you keep debating and telling us which weddings are the best, let us tell you that the viral video shows a family marrying their pet dogs with great pomp and show. Yes, you read that correctly.

They Had An Indian Wedding For Their Dogs.





The video depicts a family marrying their dogs, and let us tell you, it was no small event. Guests were invited, an elaborate menu was prepared for those who attended the wedding, and the groom even arrived in a car (an electric toy car to be precise). In a doli, the dog dressed as a bride was handed to her in-laws' home. How adorable is that? The entire celebration, as well as glimpses of the wedding festivities, was dropped on social media.

The video needless to mention went crazy viral on social media. It also accumulated tons of reactions from netizens. Here's how internet reacted to the viral clip.

