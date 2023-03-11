Desi family celebrates cow's birthday with big party, adorable viral video melts hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: Pets can signify so much if they are loved properly. The ideal answer to your problems may be having a pet to lift your mood when you're down. But Desis go even further in their adoration for animals. Well, we all know birthdays are really very special. Many people make plans in preparation for their activities and celebrations. Now, a video of a family surprising their beloved cow with a birthday party has gone viral on social media. The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named @baawale_chore and it has so far amassed more than 3,000 likes.

In a cute video, you can see a bunch of people decorating the house with a happy birthday sign. They even set up balloons, food, and homemade cake on the table. When everything is prepared, they celebrate the birthday and take photos with the adorable cow. In the post's caption, they wrote, "Happy Birthday Damru Hamara damru ek saal ka ho gaya pura"

Needless to mention, the adorable short segment went viral and netizens flooded the comment section with their adorable reactions.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Aj a video dek kar bhot aacha laga bhai dil khush ho gaya HAPPY BIRTHDAY Damru " A second person added, "Damru Bhaiya ko Avtaran Diwas ki Hardik Shubhkamnae . JaiGauMata JaiGopal." "Sweetest and the most thoughtful post I have seen today. Happiest B'day Damru," said a third. "Celebrate with style!" happiest birthday cutest damru" wrote a fourth.