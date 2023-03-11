Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Desi family celebrates cow's birthday with big party, adorable viral video melts hearts

Now, a video of a family surprising their beloved cow with a birthday party has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Desi family celebrates cow's birthday with big party, adorable viral video melts hearts
screengrab

New Delhi: Pets can signify so much if they are loved properly. The ideal answer to your problems may be having a pet to lift your mood when you're down. But Desis go even further in their adoration for animals. Well, we all know birthdays are really very special. Many people make plans in preparation for their activities and celebrations. Now, a video of a family surprising their beloved cow with a birthday party has gone viral on social media. The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named @baawale_chore and it has so far amassed more than 3,000 likes.

In a cute video, you can see a bunch of people decorating the house with a happy birthday sign. They even set up balloons, food, and homemade cake on the table. When everything is prepared, they celebrate the birthday and take photos with the adorable cow. In the post's caption, they wrote, "Happy Birthday Damru Hamara damru ek saal ka ho gaya pura"

Needless to mention, the adorable short segment went viral and netizens flooded the comment section with their adorable reactions. 

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Aj a video dek kar bhot aacha laga bhai  dil khush ho gaya HAPPY BIRTHDAY  Damru " A second person added, "Damru Bhaiya ko Avtaran Diwas ki Hardik Shubhkamnae . JaiGauMata JaiGopal." "Sweetest and the most thoughtful post I have seen today. Happiest B'day Damru," said a third. "Celebrate with style!" happiest birthday cutest damru" wrote a fourth.

 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 6 crore
Top 5 most selling cars of India from January 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How rich is Isha Ambani? Mukesh Ambani's only daughter wanted to be a teacher
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.