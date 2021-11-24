Desi dulha firangi dulhan! French woman marries Bihari tour guide - See viral PIC

Love knows no bounds and this was proven right once again by a couple that got married in Bihar's Begusarai recently. Why the story of this couple is special because theirs was an inter-racial marriage where a French woman tied the knot with an Indian man from Begusarai.

Mary Lori Herl from Paris had travelled to India six years ago when she met Rakesh Kumar, a tourist guide in Delhi. They kept in touch even after her visit and gradually fell in love.

Mary called Rakesh to Paris after a couple of years and they started a textile business together. It is then they decided to spend their lives together and get married.

Mary wanted to get married in India and more specifically in Bihar as per Hindu traditions. Mary's parents also accompanied her to the wedding.

On November 21, the two tied the knot as per the Sanatan wedding rituals including haldi and mehendi.

So much was the craze to see a 'firangi bahu' that villagers from far and wide came to witness the inter-racial wedding.

The wedding pictures are a rage on social media and netizens are showering all their love on the newlyweds.