Desi dadis sing 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukaare' in viral video, internet is super impressed

New Delhi: A recent video of a Pakistani woman, Ayesha, dancing at a wedding to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare went viral. Many people have shared and rewatched the video numerous times. Instagram is now flooded with videos of netizens attempting to recreate it. However, in a new clip that has surfaced on the internet, a group of elderly women can be seen singing the remix version of Lata Mangeshkar's original song. The clip was shared on Instagram by user named @akki_moriya and it has accumulated more than 350,000 likes.

The video begins with a group of daadis singing Mera Dil Ye Pukare while accompanied by dhol. For the winter weather, the elderly women can be seen wearing shawls and woolen garments.

After being shared online, the short segment garnered over 2 million views. Netizens were delighted after watching the clip and flooded the comment section with their heartwarming reactions. "Hmari dadiyan kisi te kam hain keee....," an Instagram user said. "Y usko copy nhi kr rhe h....y pehle hi shadiyo me gaate h....isko geet bolte h...." another user commented. " "reel wale se toh acha ye lag raha h ," said a third. "Ye haryana h yha kuch bhi na mumkin nhi h," a fourth wrote.

Earlier a video of an Indian cop recreating the viral dance steps of Ayesha grabbed the attention of the internet and you should not miss it. The cop in the clip is identified as Eksha Kerung and the short segment is shared on her official Instagram account. Watch the clip here: