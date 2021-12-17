Desi dadi dances on Sara Ali Khan's VIRAL 'Chaka Chak' song - Watch video here

Who doesn't know the famous 'dancing dadi' of the internet? 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma has been taking the internet by storm with her dance moves and her childlike spirit. Now, Ravi Bala Sharma has posted a new VIRAL video which sure is a breath of fresh air.

In the video which is currently going viral on Instagram, Ravi Bala Sharma can be seen dancing to Sara Ali Khan's popular song 'Chaka Chak' from 'Atrangi Re'. Ravi Bala Sharma can be seen wearing a green and red saree in the video, similar to what Sara wore in the song.

Ravi Bala Sharma had shared the video 5 days back on her Instagram page and had captioned it saying, "Chakaaa chak."

Watch the video here.

The video is being massively shared and viewed on social media with the dance video so far garnering over 1 million views. One user commented on the video saying, "Ur still 18 I think. incredible dancer an energy," while another said, "Age is just a number...very inspiring."

Recently, Ravi Bala Sharma had gone viral for enthusiastically dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's hit song 'Koi Ladki Hai' from their superhit film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', co-starring Karisma Kapoor.

Her dance steps are sure to make you get up and try them for yourself.

Ravi Bala Sharma had first gained recognition during the lockdown. She now boasts 1,55,000 followers. She takes pride in her age and has a simple policy that she promotes and follows 'age is just a number'.