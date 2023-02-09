Search icon
Desi couple grooves to Maan Meri Jaan at their baby shower, video goes viral

So, a clip of a couple dancing to King's 'Maan Meri Jaan' at their baby shower has gone viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

New Delhi: If you believe in the concept of soulmates and love, this video will simply melt your heart. So, a clip of a couple dancing to King's 'Maan Meri Jaan' at their baby shower has gone viral online. Their grace and love for each other are stealing hearts on the internet. The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named and it is just too good to miss out on.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 In the short yet fantastic clip, the couple can be seen dancing to the King's iconic song 'Maan Meri Jaan'. Their grace and emotion won the internet over. Furthermore, their love was evident in the way they danced together. “Here’s your sign to dance your heart out at your baby shower!!!” reads the video caption. 

The video garnered over 1.1 million views after being shared online. Netizens were simply impressed by the couple's elan and showered their love in the comment section.

Here’s how people reacted in the comments section:

“Such a graceful couple...and their love for each other reflecting in their dance” wrote an individual. Another commented, “Watching this on loop! So beautiful.” “This is so pure, loved it,” commented a third. “This is so sweet ..women leading and guy following..love it” shared a fourth with a heart emoticon.

