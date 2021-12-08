Desi bride wants to take pheras in denims, ditch traditional lehenga- Watch viral video

The Indian wedding season is upon us and social media platforms are flooded with glittery outfits and extravagant wedding venues. As the times are changing, people have started putting their own modern spin on age-old wedding traditions.

Since it’s the wedding season, we see many viral videos of brides and grooms participating in their marriage festivities with their own special moments and traditions. In another such video, a bride wants to put a modern spin on the traditional wedding outfit.

We have all seen the viral video of a bride who wanted to take the pheras in her nightsuit, and now, another video of a desi bride has surfaced online, where she can be seen requesting to take her pheras in comfortable denims, rather than the bridal lehenga.

The now-viral video shows bride Mudra Bhagat all dressed up for her wedding in an embroidered blouse and heavy bridal jewelry, but is wearing light denims instead of her lehenga. When her relatives ask her to get ready for her pheras, she says she doesn’t want to change out of her denims.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “Mereko lehenga nahi pehna, mujhe aise hi jaana hai (I don’t want to wear a lehenga, I just want to go like this).” The video was posted on Instagram by the page Witty Weddings and has gone viral, with nearly seven lakh views and over 54,000 likes.

Though her relatives were chuckling heartily at her comments, the netizens weren’t amused and had quite furious reactions. One user said, “Kyu tradition khrab kar rahe ho (Why are you ruining tradition)” while another user posted, “Then why the dupatta and heavy jewelry and blouse??”