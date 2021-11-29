Desi bride wants to take pheras in comfy nightsuit, ditch bridal outfit- Watch viral video

The Indian wedding season is finally upon us after a long halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and social media is filled with glittery and elegant outfits of the brides and grooms, with heavy jewelry, henna-adorned hands, and wide smiles.

Indian weddings are a long and tiring affair, especially for the bride and groom. As beautiful and lavish may the bridal lehengas look, it is hard to spend more than a few hours in the heavily embroidered clothes, with a full face of makeup.

A desi bride addressed this problem in a video that recently went viral on social media. In the viral video, the bride can be heard saying that she wants to take her pheras in the nightsuit, as opposed to her sparkling bridal lehenga and jewelry.

The video starts with the Indian bride slumped on a couch, visibly exhausted due to the festivities. A girl can be heard asking her what she needs right now and the bride tiredly says, “I want my nightsuit.” The girl then says that the photoshoot and pheras are left, but the bride still urges for her nightsuit.

The video has been uploaded on Instagram by user Harshit Rohit Sethi, along with the caption, “She wanted her phere to be in her comfy pajamas (sic). Super cute bride!” The bride’s relatable response struck a chord with many and made the video go viral.

The video was uploaded on November 17 and has garnered more than six lakh views on Instagram till now. The video also has over 18,000 likes and many comments. One of the users said, “So true” while another user mocked her, commenting, “Overacting puri.”