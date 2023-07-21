Headlines

Desi bride sets internet ablaze with energetic dance to 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', viral video

Witness the amazing dance performance of a stunning bride as she dances with electrifying energy to the popular song 'Rangilo Maro Dholna.'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

New Delhi: In the modern era, desi weddings have evolved into extravagant celebrations filled with joyous moments and exuberant festivities. Among the myriad of traditions and customs, one aspect that has become an indispensable part of these weddings is the epic bride and groom dance. The internet has become a treasure trove of such heartwarming and entertaining videos, each showcasing the unique charm and flair of these special performances. Amidst this plethora of clips, there is one particular gem that is bound to win over anyone's heart—a captivating footage of a beautiful bride dancing energetically to the popular and peppy song, "Rangilo Maro Dholna."

This delightful and infectious clip found its way to the spotlight when it was shared on Instagram by the account @dancewedding.in. In just a short span of time, the video garnered attention from across the globe, capturing the imagination of audiences with its charm and brilliance. The clip features a radiant desi bride, resplendent in a stunning traditional outfit, gracefully swaying to the rhythmic beats of "Rangilo Maro Dholna." Her every move oozes elegance, and her energy is simply contagious, leaving viewers captivated and cheering for more.

The allure of this wedding performance lies not only in the bride's remarkable dance skills but also in the amalgamation of tradition and celebration. As the vibrant song reverberates through the wedding venue, it brings an air of festivity that mirrors the joyous occasion. The bride's dance becomes a harmonious celebration of love, happiness, and cultural richness, touching the hearts of all who witness it.

Within just three weeks of being shared online, the captivating clip managed to amass an astounding 3.4 million views, catapulting it to viral status. Netizens from all corners of the internet were spellbound by the performance of the adorable bride and couldn't contain their excitement, flooding the comments section with an outpouring of sweet and heartwarming reactions.

Among the countless comments, one user couldn't help but express their sheer admiration, proclaiming, "This is the most beautiful and adorable video on the gram." The sentiment echoed the feelings of many who were moved by the bride's graceful dance and infectious energy.

Another user echoed the sentiment, exclaiming, "This was the best bride dance I ever saw." Such praise is a testament to the captivating presence and skillful performance of the bride, leaving an indelible impression on the hearts of those who witnessed her dance.

