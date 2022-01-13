Desi bride satisfies pre-wedding cravings with Chinese food in relatable viral video- WATCH

A wedding is one of the most joyous occasions of one’s life, with tons of festivities and traditions to follow, but can also become a super stressful event, especially for the bride. To stop a bride from turning into a bridezilla, she needs to have a platter of tasty snacks handy.

Everyone can agree that one of the best things about an Indian wedding is the wide variety of food available in the buffet, with a huge selection of Chinese food, with Chili Chicken and Manchurian remaining the must-haves of the buffet.

In a recent viral video, a desi bride can be seen enjoying a platter of Chinese food on her wedding day, making it one of the most relatable wedding videos we have seen so far. The bride can be seen devouring some lip-smacking desi Chinese snacks just a few moments before her wedding!

The video shows the desi bride, all decked up in her traditional wedding lehenga, beautiful makeup, and heavy wedding jewelry, enjoying the wide selection of desi Chinese snacks lying in front of her, with the trending song Bananza by Akon playing in the background.

The video has been uploaded by Instagram user the_streetfood_center and has gone viral ever since it was posted on the photo-sharing platform. The video has over 1.7 million views till now, over 60 thousand likes, and hundreds of comments.

The bride shared the video with the caption, “Sorry I am foodie bahu and my in-laws love it.” Amused viewers left admiring comments on her video, calling her relatable and “goals” on her short clip.