Desi bride breaks into epic dance in viral video, netizens call her 'dulhan of the year'

In a clip that has gone insanely viral, a bride simply burned the internet with her epic dance moves on dhol's beat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

New Delhi: No wedding nowadays is complete without a full-fledged masala dance number, and we have got just the perfect video to demonstrate that. In a clip that has gone insanely viral, a bride simply burned the internet with her epic dance moves on dhol's beat. The girl has won the hearts of netizens with her latke jhatke. The clip was posted on Instagram by Soni Prajapati and it has already been viewed over a million times. Take a look here:

In the short clip, a desi bride donning a heavily embellished lehenga can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the catchy beats of the dhol.  Her iconic dance moves to the peppy beats are enough to make one's day brighter. We are dam sure that her performance will totally bowl you over.

Mindblowing, right?  Well, netizens thought so too as they were extremely impressed and praised the bride’s confidence in the comments section.

One user said in the comments, "She appears to be elegant and composed. Oh, the ideal bride. I mean, I like the girl who is the definition of calm, and the groom gives her such a vibe." Another person added, "What a beautiful bride! She is making the lehenga look stunning! I wish her a happy marriage." "Oh my goodness! You are absolutely stunning. After such a long time, I noticed something different. The lehenga's design, colour, and work, "opined a third.

