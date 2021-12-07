Desi bride asks groom why he is getting married, his reaction is hilarious- Watch viral video

The Indian wedding season is finally upon us and social media is flooded with glittery outfits and extravagant wedding venues. During this time, we see a lot of couples post their journey and parts of their wedding videos online.

Ever since last month, the desi wedding posts on social media platforms just won’t stop, with tons of couples participating in viral trends and filming their hilarious high jinks. In another such video, the conversation between the bride and the groom will leave you in splits!

In a video that is now doing rounds on social media, a bride and her groom can be seen having a funny conversation while sitting in their wedding mandap. The video was shared on Instagram by user ‘theweddingbrigade’ and has amused thousands of netizens.

In the video, the bride turns to the groom and asks him, “Why are you getting married?” To this, the groom jokingly replies, “Because I don’t want peace!” This exchange between the couple made everyone in the surrounding chuckle.

The hilarious answer by the groom made the bride smile and her reaction to this conversation was adorable. The video, since it was uploaded, has been viewed thousands of times. The video now has over 2,400 likes on Instagram.

Netizens also left several comments on the video, spamming the comment section with laughing emojis. One of the users sarcastically commented, “That’s the reason why I’m getting married (sic)”.