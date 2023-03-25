Desi bride and groom's 'dhamakedar' dance to Khula Hai Mera Pinjra win internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Isn't it enjoyable to see videos of a bride and groom having a fun time at their wedding? It is, without a doubt, a happy scene. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly chatting about this. So, a clip of a bride and groom's dance has gone viral on the internet. The couple dancing to Govinda's famous song Khula Hai Mera Pinjra was a treat to watch and it is just too good to miss out on. The clip is shared on Instagram by user named Anjali Gupta.

In the now-viral video, the desi bride and groom can be seen energetically grooving to the catchy beats of the song. They were dressed in traditional wedding clothes and even aced the hook step of the song together. Other guests watch them too and netizens simply couldn’t get enough of the cuteness of the clip.

After being shared online, the clip garnered a whopping 2 million views. Netizens were highly impressed by the desi couple’s super epic performance and flooded the comments section with their priases.

“This is so so good, god bless you both,” a user said.

Another user commented, “Mera ye din kab aayega yrr.”