Desi bride and groom kiss in viral video after priest makes THIS request- WATCH

The Indian wedding season is upon us and social media is flooded with glittery outfits and picturesque wedding locations from all across the country. Every couple has their own special and unique rituals for their special day, which are beautiful in their own way.

Videos from different types of weddings have been doing rounds on the internet, but this new viral video of a desi bride and groom on their wedding day, following a ritual which is usually followed in Christian weddings, will warm your heart.

A video uploaded on Instagram by a photography account called Shutterdown Photography featured a bride named Vidushi Sharma alongside her groom. The video was seemingly shot during the ‘pheras’ of the couple, after which they share a sweet kiss after the priest asked them to do so!

In the video, the groom’s father requested the priest to ask the couple to kiss, binding them together as man and wife. The father was seen instructing the priest to say “now you may kiss the bride”, after which the shy priest said the words in Hindi.

Post the shy request made by the priest of the wedding, the happy couple shared a romantic kiss. The prompt by the priest made everyone share a hearty laugh. The video uploaded on Instagram has been captioned, “When totally rager dad kills it! Check out the Hindi version of ‘you may kiss the bride’”.

The video has since gone viral on social media and has been viewed over 26,000 times and several thousand likes. The video also garnered a lot of appreciating comments from the netizens, appreciating the gesture of the father and the priest.

One comment on the post reads, “This is so cute!” Another Instagram user commented, “Portraying it so adorably.”