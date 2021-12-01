Desi bride and groom groove to Bijlee Bijlee in viral video, netizens can’t get enough- WATCH

The Indian wedding season is currently upon us and social media is flooded with glittery outfits and sparkling marriage destinations. In the era of social media, many couples also choose to participate in a lot of trends on their special day.

The popular song Bijlee Bijlee by Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu has now gone crazy viral and has now become a part of a lot of Instagram trends. In another such video, a bride and groom seem to participate in the trend, dancing to the viral song on their wedding function.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a dance account named Choreography by Maheema and features the bride and groom, named Kriti Bhargava and Nikhil Varinder Chouhan respectively, dancing to the hit song by Harrdy Sandhu.

In the video, the desi bride and groom can be seen grooving to the song Bijlee Bijlee on one of their wedding functions. They can be seen performing similar steps that have been featured in the music video of the song, following all the current Instagram trends.

The video was uploaded along with the caption, "Dancing with his Cinderella.” The now-viral video shows the bride Kriti wearing a glittering ivory lehenga while her groom Nikhil was grooving next to her wearing a dashing black tuxedo.

The desi bride and groom served major couple goals and the video has since gone viral on social media. The video has over 24,000 likes and many comments from netizens praising the couple. One user said, “Loved the dress and the dance” while another user called the couple “fantastic.”