Bollywood music's widespread appeal is evident through its song and dance sequences, which have captured global audiences. In a recent example of cultural fusion, a group of Indian students from Oxford University gained significant attention online. They showcased their dance moves on the "Desi Boyz" title track from the 2011 film, a romantic comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangada Singh in key roles.

The video opens with a foreign student introducing his Indian classmates while lip-syncing to the song's opening line, "Make some noise for the desi boys." The "desi" boys then begin their energetic performance. Initially, they dance to the upbeat music in casual outfits.

Later, the students change into formal attire, including white shirts, black trousers, and ties. Their energy is evident as they dance through various locations, including gardens, hallways, corridors, and cobbled paths.

social media reaction

The now-viral dance video, filmed at several iconic locations on the Oxford University campus, including Lady Margaret Hall, has quickly gained popularity. It was shared on Instagram by Oxford alumnus Druv Punjabi on June 21, 2025 and till now it has garnered over 2 lakhs views and sevral comments.

Praising the dance a user wrote, "make some noise for the desi boys," while another said, "Loved the desi boys in Oxford."

"This was so much fun to watch...," said a third user.

“Aah bollywood making it to Oxford halls, seriously vocal for local working guys”, wrote a forth user.

“This is super incredible… Such a big achievement… The halls of Oxford University echo with Bollywood mashups," commented a fifth user.

Meanwhile, recently, at the University of Washington Bothell, an Indian-origin student, Arijeet Singh, brought joy to the crowd and social media with his energetic bhangra performance during his graduation ceremony. Before receiving his certificate, Singh celebrated his Punjabi heritage with a vibrant and spirited dance.