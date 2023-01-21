Search icon
Desi bhabhi dances to 'Mere Husband Mujhko Piyar Nahin Karte', viral video wows internet

What impressed the netizens and attracted the attention of people is her carefree attitude and cute expressions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Are you someone who likes to watch dance videos? Seeing someone dance brings out the dancer in all of us. This is also why many such videos go viral on the internet. Adding to the list of viral dance videos, recently, a woman was seen grooving to Sunil Grover's 'Mere Husband Mujhko Piyar Nahin Karte' song and the video of the same has taken the internet by storm. What impressed the netizens and attracted the attention of people is her carefree attitude and cute expressions. The clip is shared on Instagram by @dancewedding.in and it has amassed a whopping 18,000 likes till now. 

In the now-viral video, you can see a woman dressed in an beautiful saree while dancing to the 'Mere Husband Mujhko Piyar Nahin Karte' song. Her killer expressions, as well as sensuous performance, has grabbed many eyeballs online. She is encircled by several other people who sit back and watch her perform. Let us tell you that the way she performed was the pure definition of "dance like nobody is watching".

The video was shared a few months ago on Instagram. It has since gathered more than 18,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing.  Netizens enjoyed the video and commented on how the woman's dance made them happy. Many people praised her enthusiasm as well as her dancing skills.

Here’s what people have said about the video:
"Pure talent!" exclaimed one user, adding a heart-emoji. "Soooo beautiful," said another, accompanied by a heart emoticon. "Cute," said the third. "Wow," said a fourth.

