Desi 'bahu' dances happily in front of her 'saas', viral video impresses netizens

New Delhi: Many people like showcasing their skills on social media or simply doing what they enjoy, such as dancing or singing. However, when people marry, especially women, they fear that they will no longer be able to enjoy their carefree lives and would have to behave conservatively in front of their in-laws. This is not always the case, as this woman demonstrated by dancing freely in front of her mother-in-law.

Recently a lovely video of a woman dancing in front of her mother-in-law has just gone viral on the internet. @Pranalimusic posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing to a bhojpuri song while her mother-in-law works in the kitchen behind her. The woman dances wonderfully to the tune, and her mother-in-law is beaming and looking at her. Later in the video, the woman approaches her mother and tries to make her dance. The mother merely grins and enjoys herself with her daughter-in-law.

The clip was posted on April 26 and since being shared, it has amassed over 1 million views and over 52,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with their adorable reactions. Take a look here:

"Filled with delight watching both of you dance," one user said.

"Looks like you two are having a great time dancing," another user commented.

"Look at their happy faces," a third individual said.

Many users dropped heart emojis in the comments area as well.

"I also want a mother-in-law like yours" said another.

"This is so heartwarming to see" another person commented.