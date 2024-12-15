Let’s look at some of the most popular words added to our vocabulary this year.

Language is always changing, with new words and phrases continually shaping how we speak. As we enter 2024, several new words have made their way into everyday conversations, mostly influenced by pop culture, social media, and the shared experiences of this generation. Let’s look at some of the most popular words added to our vocabulary this year.

Brain Rot

Oxford University Press selected Brain Rot as the Word of the Year 2024. It describes the feeling of endlessly scrolling through low-quality content on social media and the negative mental health effects that may result. This term resonated with over 37,000 participants in a public vote and highlights the mental strain caused by consuming mindless digital content.

Brat

Collins Dictionary introduced a fresh definition of Brat, popularised by pop star Charli XCX's music. While the term traditionally referred to a mischievous child, it now describes someone confidently rebellious, unapologetically bold, and playfully defiant. The rise of “brat summer” as an aesthetic and lifestyle helped cement this modern meaning.

Manifest

Manifest was chosen by the Cambridge Dictionary as its Word of the Year due to its surge in popularity, with nearly 130,000 searches. Originally meaning to display or show a quality, it now refers to the practice of visualising one's desires in order to make them a reality. This concept has been widely adopted in popular culture.

Delulu

The term Delulu, a contraction of “delusional,” became a viral sensation in 2024, especially on social media. It describes individuals with unrealistic beliefs, often in humorous or light-hearted contexts. The phrase “delulu is the solulu” became a popular catchphrase among social media users.

Polarisation

Merriam-Webster’s Polarisation gained prominence in 2024, reflecting the deep cultural divides seen during the U.S. presidential election. It refers to the division of opinions into opposing groups, highlighting the growing intensity of political and social splits in today’s world.

Demure

Demure was selected by Dictionary.com as the Word of the Year, with its usage skyrocketing by nearly 1200% in 2024. While traditionally used to describe someone modest or reserved, it has taken on new meaning in the digital age, especially within the LGBTQ+ community, as a form of self-expression and playful defiance of societal norms.

Era

The word Era, popularised by Taylor Swift's ‘The Eras Tour,’ evolved in 2024 to signify a notable phase in an individual’s life or career. While it traditionally referred to a distinct period in history, its usage expanded to reflect significant personal milestones or cultural movements.

Situationship

Situationship describes a romantic or sexual relationship that lacks clear commitment. It has become a popular term on social media, reflecting the complexities of modern relationships that are more than friendships but fall short of being fully committed romantic partnerships.

Rizz

Rizz, short for charisma, refers to someone’s ability to attract or seduce others, particularly in romantic contexts. Popularised by YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, it went viral on TikTok and remains widely used by younger generations in 2024.

Simp

Simp refers to someone who shows excessive sympathy and attention to another person, often without reciprocation. It has become a frequently debated term on social media, reflecting the dynamics of modern romantic relationships and online interactions.