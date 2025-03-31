CCTV footage showed the terrifying moment the tree fell, crashing directly onto the scooter. The delivery boy reacted quickly, swerving just in time to avoid the accident.

A delivery boy narrowly escaped a fatal accident when a huge tree unexpectedly fell onto his scooter late on Saturday, March 29. The incident happened around 10:30 pm near Maharashtra Bank in Agashi Chalpeth, Virar.

CCTV footage showed the terrifying moment the tree fell, crashing directly onto the scooter. The delivery boy reacted quickly, swerving just in time to avoid the accident. The video showed the force of the tree's fall and how close the rider was to being crushed. Despite the dramatic scene, the delivery boy was unharmed, leaving witnesses shocked.

In a similar incident, on Sunday, March 30, a tanker fell off a bridge in Manor, Palghar district, leading to the death of its driver, Ashish Kumar Yadav, 29. The tanker, carrying base oils, was on the Mumbai-Gujarat route when it lost control and fell onto the service road near Manor Junction.

A video by journalist Vishal Singh showed the terrifying moment. The footage captured the tanker falling from the bridge while bystanders ran to avoid being crushed. The near-miss for those on the ground added to the shock.

Manor police confirmed Yadav died at the scene. The crash spilled hundreds of liters of oil, but no other accidents or injuries were reported. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.