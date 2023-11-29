Delivery boy caught on camera stealing shoes outside a home in Delhi, video goes viral

The convenience of doorstep delivery is called into question as a viral video alleges a Blinkit delivery agent stole shoes from a customer's doorstep.

In the age of doorstep delivery, where the convenience of having food and groceries brought to our homes has become a part of daily life, a recent viral video is raising questions about the safety of this popular service. The video, posted by Instagram user Captain Monicaa Khanna (@flywithmonicaa), alleges that a delivery agent from Blinkit, a popular delivery service, was caught stealing shoes from a customer's doorstep.

The Instagram reel features footage from a CCTV camera positioned at the entrance of an apartment. According to the captions provided by Captain Monicaa, the Blinkit delivery agent arrived just before 8 pm, handed over the order, and then left the premises. However, the video takes a surprising turn when the agent returns a few seconds later, allegedly hiding the customer's shoes in his jacket.

The narrative doesn't end there. The user claims that the same delivery agent returned at 10 pm, despite assurances from the Grievance Officer regarding safety. In the accompanying caption, Monicaa expresses her concerns, stating that this incident exposes the risks associated with hyper-local deliveries. She emphasizes the impact on her family's sense of security, asserting that the emotional toll is immeasurable. The shoes, once just footwear, now carry an added layer of fear and distrust.

Monicaa has also tagged Blinkit in the post, seeking answers on how the company plans to prevent such incidents in the future. The video has garnered over 3.2 million views, with comments echoing the sentiments of concern and shared experiences. Many users are urging the company to respond promptly and address the serious security issue.

One commenter stated, "This is shocking." Another comment reads, "Shocking to say the least.."