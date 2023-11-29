Headlines

Delhi-NCR: Air quality improves to 'poor' category; check latest weather forecast of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Delivery boy caught on camera stealing shoes outside a home in Delhi, video goes viral

Chennai: Man finds worm wriggling on gulab jamun, internet reacts

Uttarakhand: NDRF personnel share rescue anecdote, highlight workers' enthusiastic cheers in Silkyara tunnel

IND vs AUS: Prasidh Krishna joins unwanted list after India lose to Australia in 3rd T20I

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vicky Kaushal talks about Sam Bahadur and Animal's box office clash: 'We are playing for Hindi cinema'

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

'He already told...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

Batsman who scored most runs in T20I in 1 year

Superfoods rich in zinc

AI imagines Harry Potter characters as ripped bodybuilders

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Vicky Kaushal talks about Sam Bahadur and Animal's box office clash: 'We are playing for Hindi cinema'

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

This popular director struggled 4 years to find producer, his debut film is partially based on him, revived career of...

HomeViral

Viral

Delivery boy caught on camera stealing shoes outside a home in Delhi, video goes viral

The convenience of doorstep delivery is called into question as a viral video alleges a Blinkit delivery agent stole shoes from a customer's doorstep.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the age of doorstep delivery, where the convenience of having food and groceries brought to our homes has become a part of daily life, a recent viral video is raising questions about the safety of this popular service. The video, posted by Instagram user Captain Monicaa Khanna (@flywithmonicaa), alleges that a delivery agent from Blinkit, a popular delivery service, was caught stealing shoes from a customer's doorstep.

The Instagram reel features footage from a CCTV camera positioned at the entrance of an apartment. According to the captions provided by Captain Monicaa, the Blinkit delivery agent arrived just before 8 pm, handed over the order, and then left the premises. However, the video takes a surprising turn when the agent returns a few seconds later, allegedly hiding the customer's shoes in his jacket.

The narrative doesn't end there. The user claims that the same delivery agent returned at 10 pm, despite assurances from the Grievance Officer regarding safety. In the accompanying caption, Monicaa expresses her concerns, stating that this incident exposes the risks associated with hyper-local deliveries. She emphasizes the impact on her family's sense of security, asserting that the emotional toll is immeasurable. The shoes, once just footwear, now carry an added layer of fear and distrust.

Monicaa has also tagged Blinkit in the post, seeking answers on how the company plans to prevent such incidents in the future. The video has garnered over 3.2 million views, with comments echoing the sentiments of concern and shared experiences. Many users are urging the company to respond promptly and address the serious security issue.

One commenter stated, "This is shocking." Another comment reads, "Shocking to say the least.."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

Meet engineer who is one of India’s newest billionaires, value multiplied with Chandrayaan-3 success, his net worth is…

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

Keep your documents safe and accessible with amazing file folders on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE