Scammers are stealing personal details from discarded delivery boxes to trick online shoppers with fake discount links and steal sensitive information.

Online shopping has become a part of our everyday lives. Whether it’s clothes, electronics, or household items, many of us rely upon e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart to deliver our orders properly to our doorstep. But at the same time, while taking part in the convenience of domestic shipping, we frequently forget a hidden risk—the shipping container rip-off.

When you get hold of a package deal from a web order, it typically comes in a cardboard container. Most people excitedly open it, take out the item, and then throw the container away. However, this simple act could make you susceptible to getting scammed.

What is the Delivery Box Scam?

The rip-off starts with the discarded container. If you look cautiously at the pinnacle of the box, you’ll be able to see a delivery label. This label consists of sensitive non-public records consisting of:

Your name

Email address

Phone number

Sometimes even product information

To us, this label seems unimportant. But for scammers, it’s a goldmine of records. Here’s how the rip-off unfolds step by step:

You order a product from Amazon or Flipkart.

It arrives at your property, and you remove the item from the box.

You throw the field away, frequently without removing or scratching off the label.

A scammer finds it, either out of your trash or from a nearby dump.

They use the important information to call you, pretending to be from Amazon or Flipkart.

They inform you that you could get a 10% or extra discount on your next order if you fill out a product feedback form.

They send you a hyperlink to this faux feedback form.

When you click on the link, malware is secretly installed on your phone or laptop.

This malware steals private records, like your banking or private details.

Just like that, you’ve been scammed.

How to Protect Yourself

To keep away from falling victim to such scams, here are a few easy suggestions:

Always cast off your personal records from the delivery box before throwing them away. You can use a marker to black out the label or a knife to scratch off the printed statistics.

Use equipment like an Identity Protection Roller Stamp to blur your info absolutely.

Never click on links sent through unknown numbers or people claiming to be from Amazon or Flipkart. Legitimate businesses do not often ship discounts this way.

Stay alert and guard your statistics, even from something as easy as a cardboard field.