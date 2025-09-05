Delhi woman quits her govt job, explains decision in viral video: 'No longer...'

The 29-year-old was working as a Probationary Officer (PO) with Punjab National Bank (PNB).

A government job in India is a dream for many, as it shows an ultimate symbol of stability, job security, among other things. However, despite such things, some people choose to resign from their jobs due to several reasons. One such person is Vaani Sharma, a 29-year-old woman, who worked as a Probationary Officer (PO) with Punjab National Bank (PNB) and quit her job recently. She revealed the job had become a cage that cost her peace of mind. She cleared her exam in 2022 and completed a year of training. Vani was then posted in Meerut as a Scale-I Officer, tasked with handling loans.

Why did she quit her job?

In a video posted on Instagram, Vani explained why she resigned from her job in the public sector bank. She titled the video "Not all heroes wear capes, some just quit toxic jobs. So I closed the chapter that was no longer serving me."

In the video, Vaani said, "Even though this job made me financially independent and improved my standard of living, my mind never felt at ease. It is a mentally draining and thankless job." She described how the role changed her personality. "I had slowly started hating the person I was becoming," she said, adding, "I used to be such a happy-go-lucky person, but in the past three years, I have become so grumpy and easily annoyed."

Peace over pay

Vaani said that it was time to choose peace over pay: "So it was time to choose mental peace over financial stability." She said that her intention was not to discourage anyone, but to share her story. "The happiness and mental peace you get after leaving a place where you don’t belong is far superior to any regret you might have," she said. The video has triggered a wider discussion on whether financial stability is worth compromising mental peace. Her video has garnered 7.8 million views on Instagram.

