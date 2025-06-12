Sharma said the immediate, detailed feedback was a key “advantage,” providing insights about her strengths and weaknesses that are often missing in human interviews.

A Delhi-based tech professional recently landed an AI-powered job interview after applying for a product management role. Describing it as "equally fascinating and nerve-wracking," the 35-year-old tells Business Insider the pros, cons, and learnings from the experience.

Radhika Sharma, who started her tech career in 2015 and recently quit a product owner role to spend more time with her young daughter, found herself job hunting for a product management position again. She received an email from a SaaS company inviting her to an AI-powered screening interview.

Clicking on the interview link, Sharma received instructions to ensure a quiet environment and not switch tabs, as well as enable screen sharing for monitoring. "As soon as the interview started, a timer counted down from about 20 minutes, which I found to be a little distracting. A blank screen with a female voice greeted me and began asking me highly specific questions about product management," she told Business Insider.“

Soon after the interview, Sharma received a detailed performance evaluation. The AI ​​tool ranked her technical knowledge with metrics like engagement, eye contact, facial expressions, posture, and attire. While her technical skills scored high, the report flagged her as “not professionally dressed” and her eye contact as “occasional.” She found the observations to be accurate. “I underestimated what the AI ​​was capable of scoring me, so I didn’t think about wearing a collared shirt,” Sharma admitted.

Sharma said the immediate, detailed feedback was a key “advantage,” providing insights about her strengths and weaknesses that are often missing in human interviews.

The primary “disadvantage” was the lack of bi-directional communication, which left her unable to ask clarification questions. “For example, she asked me how I would manage conflicting priorities between stakeholders. If I had the opportunity, I could have asked if I could share any past examples to make my answer more impactful and understandable.”

Although she could not move forward with that particular company for other reasons, Sharma is still actively using the AI’s feedback for her job search.