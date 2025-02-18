A woman passenger shared her story on Reddit, saying she's 'driving' change.

In today’s world, women are also the key workforce behind any profession or sector. However, there are still some professions, which are dominated by men. Now, one has turned the table by becoming an auto-rickshaw driver, a male-dominated profession. Her name is Neelan, a Delhi resident. She took the decision after domestic abuse and a lack of respect from her husband and in-laws. She did it to support herself and her daughter. A woman passenger shared her story on Reddit which went viral in no time.

The passenger was deeply moved by Neelam's courage and resilience. Posted by user 'FeatureAnnual9088,' the story amassed over 2,400 upvotes, inspiring a wave of admiration. The caption of the post read, "Now every ride she takes isn't just about reaching a destination. It's about proving a point, reclaiming her life, and building a better future for her daughter, one where fear has no place. Neelam isn't just driving an auto. She's driving change."

The user added, “As we drove, I couldn’t help but ask, “What made you choose this?” She smiled and said, “I had no choice. My in-laws tried to break me; my husband tried to silence me. But I decided to fight back.” Neelam's story has drawn praise from netizens for her can-do attitude.

