Delhi: Woman grooves in convertible car on busy road, video goes viral

A video capturing an unidentified woman dancing on the seat of a convertible car while traversing busy Delhi streets has gone viral, amassing over six million views.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:35 AM IST

In a viral video that has taken social media by storm, a yet-to-be-identified woman was captured dancing on the seat of a convertible car as it sped through the bustling roads of Delhi. The footage, shared on Instagram by user Ankur Raghav, showcased the woman grooving to the beats of "Najaa" while facing oncoming commuters, leaving social media users with mixed reactions.

The video, now viewed by over six million people, has ignited a wave of comments expressing both disapproval and support for the woman's unconventional behavior. The caption accompanying the post humorously labeled it as "Just Delhi things," though opinions on the incident vary widely.

Some Instagram users criticized the woman, with one stating, "Money can't buy class," and another remarking, "Just seeking attention." A third user expressed concern, saying, "Only one break will make her fall," while a fourth humorously suggested, "Girl thinks she is in a Bollywood song."

Contrastingly, a segment of the audience defended the woman's actions. "At least someone is happy in their life," wrote a supporter, while another questioned, "What is the problem if someone is enjoying themselves without creating a nuisance?" One person even admired the woman's confidence, adding a positive perspective to the discussion.

Despite the widespread attention the video has garnered, the identity of the woman remains unknown, and DNA India has been unable to verify the date of the incident. The online debate continues, highlighting the diverse reactions to this unusual display of enthusiasm on Delhi's busy streets.

