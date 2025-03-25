Tiwari's video quickly went viral on Instagram, garnering over 1.7 million (17 lakh) views and more than 80,000 likes. A lot of people reacted to the video, with some laughing it off while others criticising Tiwari.

A Delhi-based content creator, dressed up in pyjamas, drove to a five-star hotel in the city and pretended to be a guest there. She tried to get away after having a breakfast meal for free. But she was caught!

Nishu Tiwari's ploy was foiled after hotel staffers realised she had not been staying there. She then had to pay more than Rs 3,600 for the fancy breakfast she tried to have for free.

Plan foiled over one mistake

As part of her plan, Tiwari gave a fake room number to the hotel staff, tricking them into leading her to the breakfast buffet area.

"Mujhe vishwas hi nahi ho raha ki ye hack sach mein kaam kar gaya (I can't believe this hack is actually working)," she says at one point in the video.

After finishing their meal, Tiwari and the person who accompanied her left the hotel. But as fate would have it, her partner in crime forgot their phone inside the breakfast area.

When the two went back to the hotel to collect it, the staff asked them to confirm their room number. Upon checking, the staff told her that the room was occupied by some other guests.

The influencer then had to pay the bill for the meal, which was over Rs 3,600.

Reactions to viral video

Tiwari's video quickly went viral on Instagram, garnering over 1.7 million (17 lakh) views and more than 80,000 likes.

A lot of people reacted to the video, with some laughing it off while others criticising Tiwari.

"Haha it was fun watching this," one user commented.

However, another suggested the content could have a bad influence. "It is possible you might have made this video as a joke, but the people who are watching your video can get such an idea. So why should we give such a message that people get inclined to do such things?" the user asked.