As Delhi-NCR has been experiencing heatwaves and scorching summer for over a week now, a pleasant change in weather leading to lowering temperature has given the national capital and its surrounding areas respite from heat.

#WATCH | Cloudy sky and soft breeze turn the weather in Delhi pleasant, bringing respite from the heat. Visuals from IGI Airport, Terminal 3. pic.twitter.com/LP7ljMe3rI — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025

Weather turns pleasant in Delhi-NCR

#WATCH | Weather suddenly turns pleasant in Delhi, bringing respite from the heat. Visuals near Patiala House Court. pic.twitter.com/Ti9CyFG7Dx — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025

In the late afternoon on Thursday, skies suddenly turned cloudy, the hot breeze was replaced by a soft cool breeze which turned the otherwise hot and dry weather into pleasant and cool one. Strong cool winds were felt by people roaming outside on streets as they enjoyed the weather.

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain and thunderstorms are predicted in Delhi-NCR on Thursday and Friday. The weather change is due to the impact of western disturbances. Like regular days, Thursday’s afternoon was also bright but by late afternoon the skies suddenly turned grey, along with dust storms and strong winds.

After pleasantness was felt in the weather, today’s temperature in Delhi came down to 32 degree Celsius with winds speed being 3 km/hr. The temperature during the summer afternoons in the past one week has been between 40-38 degree Celsius.