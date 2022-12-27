Delhi weather: #ColdWave trends on Twitter, Delhiites spark hilarious meme fest amid winter chill

North states are experiencing a brutal winter amid the holidays. Yes, we're talking about the freezing temperatures, brisk winds, and gloomy surroundings that annually shroud the capital, giving citizens the desire to hibernate until spring. The temperature drops below 3 degrees Celsius caused a dramatic drop in mercury in parts of Delhi NCR, Punjab, and Haryana. Delhiites are facing many difficulties from coming out of the blanket or taking a shower. The cold wave has hit north Indians and the netizens are trying to combat it by sharing hilarious memes on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

A few memes were created regarding people who are from other cities like Mumbai and Chennai and physically freeze in Delhi winters, despite the fact that the majority of tweets were drawn from well-known movies with realistic dialogue.

Here are some memes on the trending hashtag #coldwave:

Mumbaikars trying to fit in with Delhi NCR people crying of cold wave pic.twitter.com/nCMkVC2k8C — Nikhil. (@fundoozx) December 26, 2022