Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Delhi weather: #ColdWave trends on Twitter, Delhiites spark hilarious meme fest amid winter chill

On the microblogging site, Twitter, the phrase "cold wave" is trending along with the funniest and most relevant memes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Delhi weather: #ColdWave trends on Twitter, Delhiites spark hilarious meme fest amid winter chill
Delhi weather: #ColdWave trends on Twitter, Delhiites spark hilarious meme fest amid winter chill

North states are experiencing a brutal winter amid the holidays. Yes, we're talking about the freezing temperatures, brisk winds, and gloomy surroundings that annually shroud the capital, giving citizens the desire to hibernate until spring. The temperature drops below 3 degrees Celsius caused a dramatic drop in mercury in parts of Delhi NCR, Punjab, and Haryana. Delhiites are facing many difficulties from coming out of the blanket or taking a shower. The cold wave has hit north Indians and the netizens are trying to combat it by sharing hilarious memes on the microblogging platform, Twitter. 

A few memes were created regarding people who are from other cities like Mumbai and Chennai and physically freeze in Delhi winters, despite the fact that the majority of tweets were drawn from well-known movies with realistic dialogue.

Here are some memes on the trending hashtag #coldwave:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Luxurious high-rise where Vivek Agnihotri bought new Rs 17.92 crore home after The Kashmir Files success
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IRCTC update: Indian railways cancel 350 trains on December 27, check list here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.