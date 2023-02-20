Search icon
Delhi University teachers dance to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathan', video goes viral

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

DU professors dance to Jhoome Jo Pathan | Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

Many videos of dancing are going viral these days but it is for the first time that videos of teachers dancing with students have gone viral. In a recent viral video, teachers of Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University are seen shaking a leg on the recently released song, Jhume jo Pathan from Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan. The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan is sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar.

The viral video was shared by the Department of Commerce, JMC, on Instagram. The clip began with a bunch of students grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the amphitheatre of the college. In a few seconds and in style, the students were joined by four professors dressed gracefully in sarees.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Department of Commerce (@departmentofcommercejmc)

 

The video has so far garnered over a million views after being shared online. Netizens are extremely impressed with the video and the performance of students and teachers. One user wrote, "We also wants professors like this," Another user commented, "Crazy."

