The driver's meticulous attention to detail and outstanding service have garnered significant praise on social media.

An Uber driver in Delhi is revolutionising customer service by transforming his car into a mobile convenience store. His Maruti Celerio is carefully stocked with a variety of complimentary items, including WiFi, snacks, candies, bottled water, umbrellas, sanitisers, and tissues, providing a unique and memorable experience for passengers.

Additionally, the car which belongs Abdul Qadeer contains a selection of medications such as pain relievers, antacids, and antihistamines. The driver also offers personal care items like safety pins, oil, toothpaste, powder, perfume, and shoe polish, all available to passengers at no cost.

A viral Reddit post highlighting the luxurious features of the driver's cab has captivated internet users, transforming the experience into one resembling a luxury lounge rather than a typical taxi ride. An impressed user captioned the photo on Reddit, "Found cab facilities better than flights..."

Many users expressed a desire to book him exclusively, with some even willing to pay extra for the chance to enjoy his unique hospitality. One user stated, "Name and fame the driver. He deserves the recognition for this, more than you deserve the karma points for sharing this." Another user shared, "I've been in his cab. His name is Abdul, and he is an amazing guy. He has also been featured in a few videos."

A third user said, "bhagwan lambi umar kare iss driver ki, aur khoob achi kamai kare ye."

However, this is not the first time Qadeer has made headlines. In June 2023, an X user had also shared a photo of his cab, praising his exceptional service.

This cab driver is known for rarely cancelling rides since he started his business.