Delhi to Patna in 60 minutes, Delhi-Howrah in 90 minutes, top speed of this train...

Under India's semi-high-speed rail project, the Vande Bharat trains are now speeding through various parts of the country, and Indian Railways is continuously expanding this service. At the same time, work is progressing on the high-speed rail project, with the dream of operating a bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai set to become a reality in the coming months. The bullet train is expected to run at a speed of 250 to 300 kilometers per hour.



India also plans to introduce bullet trains in other parts of the country to further ease transportation. Along with India, high-speed train projects are underway in other parts of the world. Neighboring China is even working on a super high-speed train project, with a successful trial conducted just a few weeks ago.

Recently, China successfully tested its super bullet train, which reportedly reached a speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour. In China, this is now being referred to as the "high-speed flying train." The ultra-high-speed train has been developed using a low-vacuum tube maglev transport system. In the trial run, the train successfully reached a speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour. According to a report by Global Times, project officials stated that the test run also provided insights into the system's overall efficiency, deeming the project technically sound and reliable.

90-Minute Journey from Beijing to Shanghai Officials from the ultra-high-speed train project reported that the magnetic suspension system used in the flying train worked effectively even at maximum speed during both travel and braking. They claimed that the project had been entirely successful. According to the report, the high-speed flying train is planned to connect major cities in China to reduce travel time. The first route is planned between Beijing and Shanghai, where the ultra-high-speed maglev train will cover the 1,214-kilometer distance in just 90 minutes.

Delhi to Patna in One Hour If an ultra-high-speed train were to be introduced in India, distances between several cities could be covered in minutes rather than hours. For example, the distance between Delhi and Patna could be covered in one hour, and the journey from Delhi to Howrah could take just an hour and a half. Currently, there are plans to introduce a bullet train on the Delhi-Howrah route as well. For now, the high-speed train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is in progress, and in the coming years, there are plans to extend it to other major cities across the country.