This festive season, Indian Railways is set to introduce its longest-ever Vande Bharat Express, covering 994 kilometres in 11.5 hours. The train will run between Patna and Delhi to meet the high travel demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Diwali will be celebrated on October 31, while Chhath Puja falls on November 7.

Previously, the longest Vande Bharat route was from New Delhi to Varanasi, covering 771 kilometres.

According to reports, this new service, running between Patna and Delhi, will offer a faster and more comfortable journey, especially for the large number of devotees travelling during this time. The special train service (Train No. 002252) will start on October 30, just a day before Diwali.

The train will stop at key stations like Buxar Junction and Arrah, providing more travel options for passengers in these regions. The inaugural journey from Patna to Delhi is scheduled for October 30. It will then run from Patna to Delhi on November 1, 3, and 6, and from Delhi to Patna on November 2, 4, and 7.

The Vande Bharat Express will depart from Delhi at 8:25 AM, reaching Patna by 8 PM. From Patna, it will depart at 7:30 AM, reaching Delhi by 7 PM. These timings allow passengers to enjoy a full day of travel in comfort.

According to reports, tickets for the AC Chair Car are priced at Rs 2,575, while the Executive Chair Car costs Rs 4,655, with additional amenities like tea, breakfast, and dinner included in the fare.