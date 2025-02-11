VIRAL
The Delhi-Panipat corridor is part of the Union Government’s plan to enhance connectivity under the Functional Plan on Transport for NCR-2032
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is set to begin work on another high-speed Namo Bharat corridor, connecting Delhi to Panipat. This project is expected to move forward rapidly with the formation of a new BJP government in Delhi.
The country’s first Namo Bharat corridor, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route, is nearing full operation this year. The Delhi-Panipat corridor is part of the Union Government’s plan to enhance connectivity under the Functional Plan on Transport for NCR-2032.
Approved by the Haryana government on December 23, 2020, the Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor will span 103 kilometers. It will pass through key locations such as Kundli, RGEC, Ganaur, and Samalkha.
The construction and opening of the corridor will happen in phases. Once operational, Namo Bharat trains will travel at a maximum speed of 180 kmph, with an average speed of 100 kmph, covering the distance in under 1.5 hours. Trains will be available every 10-15 minutes.
The corridor will have 17 stations: Sarai Kale Khan, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Burari Crossing, Mukarba Chowk, Alipur, Kundli, KMP Interchange, RGEC, Murthal, Murthal Depot, Barhi, Gannaur, Samalkha, Panipat South, Panipat North, and Panipat Depot Station.
This high-speed rail project will significantly enhance regional connectivity, making travel easier for commuters. It will improve access to jobs, healthcare, and education, benefiting institutions like Ashoka University, IIT Delhi (Sonipat Campus), AIIMS, and more. Additionally, it will provide quick access to recreational spots such as food joints and water parks near Murthal.
The Delhi-Panipat Namo Bharat corridor is expected to transform travel in the region, providing a fast, safe, and efficient commuting option for thousands.
