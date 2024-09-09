Twitter
Delhi to Noida Airport in just 30 minutes: Check estimated completion, cost and more

The new expressway will span 32 kilometres, with 28 kilometres in the Noida area and 4 kilometres connecting to the airport

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Delhi to Noida Airport in just 30 minutes: Check estimated completion, cost and more
In a major boost to connectivity, the journey from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj to the upcoming Noida International Airport will soon take just 30 minutes. This will be made possible by a new expressway parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, aimed at reducing traffic pressure. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the project after completing initial surveys. Once built, it is expected to ease travel for daily commuters.

According to reports, the new expressway will span 32 kilometres, with 28 kilometres in the Noida area and 4 kilometres connecting to the airport. This will also streamline journeys to cities like Lucknow. 

NHAI has already conducted a survey of potential routes, including Pushta Road. After receiving NHAI's approval, a detailed project report will be prepared.

Currently, about 10 to 15 lakh vehicles use the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway daily, exceeding its capacity. To address this, the new expressway will link to the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway near Kalindi Kunj, improving access to areas like Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, and Nehru Place. It will also provide a direct route to key cities such as Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, and Lucknow.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 2,000 to 2,500 crores, with funding expected from both the central and state governments. 

Meanwhile, Noida International Airport is slated to become operational by April next year, with a 3.9-kilometer runway in its first phase.

