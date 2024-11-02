VIRAL
As the expressway nears completion, officials are hopeful it will bring great convenience to travellers between Delhi and Dehradun, easing congestion and reducing travel time significantly
Starting in 2025, travellers between Delhi and Dehradun can expect a much faster journey, with travel time reduced from six hours to just 2.5 hours. This change will occur due to the Delhi-Dehradun expressway corridor project, where trials are ongoing for the 213-kilometre elevated road.
Unlike the current route through Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Roorkee, the new expressway will connect Delhi and Dehradun via Baghpat and Saharanpur. The final 20-kilometre stretch between Dehradun and Biharigarh in Saharanpur is almost complete, featuring a 12-kilometre elevated section from Asharodi to Ganeshpur. This elevated road is currently open on a trial basis.
Currently, heavy traffic on this stretch can delay travel by up to an hour. However, with the completion of Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor across Rajaji National Park and the Shivalik Reserve forest, the travel time through this area should reduce to just 15-20 minutes.
According to The Economic Times, a senior project official shared, “The project began in January 2021 and is set to finish by December this year. Only a few minor works remain. We expect the expressway to be fully operational by January 2025, pending a final decision from higher authorities.”
