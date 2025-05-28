A Delhi-based techie's shocking claim of getting a major hike from Rs 5.5 lakh per annum to whopping Rs 45 lakh, in just one year, has now gone viral on Social media. Netizens were not able to believe this and called it unreal.

Software engineer Deveshh, working at IBM, took to her X, and posted, “I started my full-time career last year at IBM with just a CTC of Rs 5.5 LPA, and now have an offer of over Rs 45 LPA CTC in hand within a year.” The techie said that this was unbelievable for him. “For a middle-class guy like me, it’s still a dream," he added.

After this went viral, his comment section was filled with people asking for advises. While some were in disbelief. He clarified all the confusion in a follow up post. He started with giving an advice, “In starting of your career, prioritise job over money.If you are not getting a good package, just enter with low and work so hard that you take a massive jump."

“Those people who have a doubt like how is it possible to directly jump from CTC like Rs 5–6 LPA to Rs 45 LPA the MAANG or FAANG companies have their base pay and CTC preset. So it’s similar for everyone. They won’t judge you on your previous pays," he added.

Internet reacts

The Internet was divided on the thread posted by the software engineer. Some congratulated him, 'Inspirational. Congratulations to many more in the future.' 'An impressive leap in such a short time. your journey is a testament to what relentless focus and talent can achieve. keep pushing boundaries.'

Some netizens asker for the tips, '45 LPA offer within a year? That’s incredible. Can you share some tips?' and 'You should start sharing what worked for you. Basically the roadmap,'

While others were skeptical, one said, “What did you do to get such a hike? Seems unreal.”

"Any recruiter looking at your current Rs 5.5 LPA would say, ‘We can give you an increment of 25% max’. How did you convince them?," other said.