Delhi street food vendor makes 'chowmein omelet' in viral video, internet is angry

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is awash with videos of people preparing bizarre dishes, and in recent months, we've seen some genuinely cringe-worthy material. Foodies, however, be prepared for this one. A video of a food vendor preparing 'chowmein omelet' went viral on the internet. We're not kidding.

The clip shared on Facebook by food blogger named Food Bowls shows a man making 'chowmein omelet'. In the video, a person is seen holding a plate full of chow mein. After then he poured the chowmein in a container and starts preparing the bizarre combination. The ingredients are then combined to make a chowmein omelet .

After being posted online, the video garnered over 12 lakh views.The dish surely disgusted Facebook users, who voiced their displeasure in the comments section. Many people also wondered who ate such foods.

"After a few years: omlete ki sabji," one user quipped. "That's why aliens don't come here," another quipped. "kya hi dekh liya bhai yeh!" exclaimed another.

What do you think of the dish? Would you like to give it a shot?