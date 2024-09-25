Delhi shop found mixing pomegranate juice with chemicals, here's what happened next

The samples has been sent to lab, actions will be based on the medical examination report and statements provided, DCP central said.

Delhi Police caught two men for purportedly selling pomegranate juice containing chemicals in the Rajinder Nagar. Upon receiving a tip about the juice being tainted with a chemical, law enforcement officers reached the location and discovered a substance that has been sent for analysis.

When questioned, the two employees at the shop, identified as Ayub Khan and Rahul, asserted that the shop's owner, Shoaib, had instructed them to incorporate the chemical into the juice.

A Food Safety Inspector was called to gather a sample of the material retrieved from the scene. Authorities mentioned that additional measures against the suspects will be determined by the outcomes of the report.

Reports indicate that Ayub and Rahul were physically attacked by residents before their case was brought to the attention of police.

What DCP Central said on this matter?



DCP Central Harshvardhan informed that at approximately 10:30 am, the Rajendra Nagar police station was alerted about the sale of juice containing color additives at a store on Shankar Road. Upon initial inspection, certain substances were discovered in the shop, prompting the investigating officer to contact the food safety inspector who then collected samples. Subsequent legal measures will be determined following the receipt of their report. Ayub Khan has been sent for a medical examination. Actions will be based on the medical examination report and statements provided.