Delhi restaurant issues notice allegedly after denying entry to couple in Indian attire: 'All types of outfits...'

The second notice details various policies, including outside dining, alcohol and management rights, to ensure that the restaurant brand does not suffer further damage.

After receiving a fierce backlash over reports of customers not being allowed inside the restaurant due to Indian attire, the Delhi-based restaurant has put up a new board clarifying its position. In a viral video, the staff of the Pitampura restaurant can be seen putting up two notices outside the building. One notice reads, "All types of Indian attire (Saris, suits etc) are allowed in the restaurant."

The second notice details various policies, including outside dining, alcohol and management rights, to ensure that the restaurant brand does not suffer further damage.

Reacting to the notice put up by the restaurant, social media users commented that the owners have finally learnt a lesson from the incident.

One user said, "Better to put up a notice than get shut, while another said, "The restaurant would have shut down immediately. The owner finally got it."

A third commented, "The restaurant owner has realised the power of social media. Kudos to the couple for sticking to their stand."

What exactly happened?

The incident took place last week when a couple was trying to enter the restaurant. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the man was seen wearing a T-shirt and pants while the woman was wearing a kurta-salwar. While others were allowed inside, the couple alleged that the restaurant manager misbehaved with them and refused to let them in because of their 'Indian' attire.

As soon as the clip went viral, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra took cognisance of the issue and said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been informed about the matter.

In a later post, Mishra informed that the restaurant owners will no longer impose any attire restrictions on customers for entering their establishments.

"The operators of this restaurant located in Pitampura have accepted that they will no longer impose any restrictions on the basis of attire and will welcome citizens coming in Indian attire. On Rakshabandhan, they will also give some discounts to sisters coming in Indian attire," Mr Mishra said.

The restaurant's owner Neeraj Agarwal refuted the allegations, saying the couple had not booked a table, so they were not allowed in. He added that the restaurant has no dress code policy, and all customers are welcome.

Also read: Woman’s social media post pushes Gurugram civic body to clear garbage within hours: 'I am looking for...'