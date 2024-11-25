Apart from being a reminder for riders to check their belongings twice before getting out, the findings emphasize Uber's commitment to simplifying the process of recovering lost items.

According to the 2024 version of Uber's Lost and Found Index, Delhi tops the lost list of all cities by forgetful travelers. The report also presents a collection of insights into items passengers commonly leave behind in Uber rides, underlining the steps available within the app to help riders retrieve their belongings.

Concerning the oft-forgotten commodities, the survey asserts that phones and handbags, wallets and outfits are at the top of the list in India. It is followed closely by utility items such as a water bottle and keys and then by fashion accessories, namely spectacles and jewelry.

Among the more unusual items left behind in Uber were a ukulele, a coin collection, a prasad, and even a hair trimmer. Some riders forgot important documents such as passports or bank or business papers during their ride.

It ranked cities according to how forgetful their passengers are. Mumbai emerged as the second most forgetful. Bangalore holds the third position, Hyderabad at fourth position, and Pune at fifth. Interestingly, it also states that items will most likely be forgotten on a Saturday evening, around 7 PM. Diwali is also reported to be a high time for leaving an Apple device behind.

Uber Central Operations Head Nitish Bhushan, while commenting on the survey said:

"We've all been riders, and have had that moment where we suddenly realised we left behind a precious item or even a cherished belonging in a cab. With Uber, you have the option to attempt retrieving the lost item by simply following a few steps in the app.". We understand the trust riders bestow upon us every time they get into an Uber, and we felt the time was opportune to give a quick refresher course on how to retrieve lost items.

