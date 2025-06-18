The maintenance team was quickly deployed to drain the water, using buckets, mops and wipers, while airport staff worked to sweep and collect water inside the terminal building.

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, bringing relief from the scorching heat. As many as 12 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport between 3 pm and 4 pm due to adverse weather conditions as reported by PTI. Besides diversions and delays, Terminal 1 at the airport was flooded, with water entering the premises and causing chaos among passengers and staff.

The maintenance team was quickly deployed to drain the water, using buckets, mops and wipers, while airport staff worked to sweep and collect water inside the terminal building. Several inside videos of the airport flooded with rainwater have emerged online, raising questions about the infrastructure of the newly built terminal.

A netizen reacted, “Flight delays and inconvenience to travellers. Maintenance teams deployed for water drainage. Raises questions about infrastructure readiness at one of India’s busiest airports.” Another netizen tagged PM Modi and questioned about the ‘leakage’ .“@narendramodi country infrastructure is in the shambles capital city of India,The airport is leaking from the rooftop everywhere and we are worried about why we didn't get an invitation for G7,” wrote the user. A comment read, “Worst Indian airport in terms of infrastructure.” Another social media user questioned the ‘drainage system’, stating, “Wow this shows how effective the drainage system is? While politicians enjoy on tax payers money and we aim aadmi who struggle to earn r living by making ends meet to feed them suffer waah dilli waah.”



The heavy downpour also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas of the city. Knee-deep waterlogging disturbed vehicular movement in areas including Zakhira Underpass, the underpass near Delhi Cantonment, Pul Prahladpurr, ITO, Delhi Rohtak Road and Delhi Najafgarh Road. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Delhi and neighbouring regions. It predicted thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 50-70 kmph at isolated places.



For Wednesday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, particularly during the night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 and 27°C, respectively. The IMD also issued a moderate thunderstorm warning, highlighting potential impacts and precautionary measures. It cautioned that intense lightning could pose a threat to life, especially in open areas. Disruptions to traffic and delays in flight and train services are also likely. The advisory noted risks to livestock and people working outdoors.



(With inputs from PTI)