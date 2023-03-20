Delhi rains: Netizens share videos, funny memes as heavy showers lash NCR

Whatever may be the occasion, the fast trending memes on social media bring a smile to the face. Now, even though life has become busy, but the drizzling rain for which people were eagerly waiting has come with a barrage of laughter on social media. Many such videos and photos have been shared on social media, which you will make you start humming, 'Mera yaar hans raha hai baarish ki jaye'.

Some such funny memes are being shared on Twitter and Instagram, which will make you burst into laughter. Let's have a look at those funny means.

So true Last night situation was like this only, all due to the DelhiRains https://t.co/eGQWBsEcJ2 Nishant NishantTweets30 October 9, 2022

Me to DelhiRains every damn time. pic.twitter.com/memreGpx25 Hena Channa henabolobolo October 9, 2022