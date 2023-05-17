Search icon
Delhi Police urge citizens to help identifying 'wanted' man seen masturbating in metro, details inside

The Delhi Police Department on Tuesday has asked the public for assistance in identifying a guy who has been accused of masturbating in a metro train, a video of which had gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Delhi Police urge citizens to help identifying 'wanted' man seen masturbating in metro, details inside
screengrab

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Department on Tuesday has asked the public for assistance in identifying a guy who has been accused of masturbating in a metro train, a video of which had gone viral on social media. The Delhi Metro Police took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, ""This man was performing obscene act in Delhi metro and he is now wanted in FIR NO.02/23 PS IGIA metro. Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential,"

Previously, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro to take hard action.  In a tweet, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act,"

Another video of a scantily clad woman travelling in a Delhi Metro went viral on social media earlier this month.

In response to an inquiry about the viral video, the Delhi Metro said in a statement on Monday, "The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols that are acceptable in society."

It further stated that commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire that could offend the sensibilities of other passengers

Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Operations and Maintenance Act makes obscenity a serious violation.

The DMRC has urged passengers to maintain decorum when using public transport, adding, "While issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue, passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner."

 

 

 

