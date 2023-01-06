Delhi police constable sings Arjit Singh's 'Apna Bana Le', viral video will soothe your soul

Screengrab

New Delhi: There is no dearth of talented individuals out there and social media is the perfect example of this nowadays. Just like this Instagram video that captures a Delhi Police cop singing his rendition of Arjit Singh's famous 'Tu Mera Koi Na Hoke Bhi Kuch Lage' song from Bhediya movie. Undoubtedly, his melodious voice drew millions of eyes, and it is an absolute treat for music fans. The cop in the video is identified as Rajat Rathor and the clip is posted on his official Instagram account. Before we say anything, listen to his melodious voice first:



The video shows Constable Rajat sitting in a car and singing the chartbuster song on guitar. His voice was so delightful that it would surely soothe your soul and cure your blues. "This melody is stucked in mind nowadays Apna bana le" Rajat captioned the clip on Instagram.

The clip was shared a few days ago on the meta-owned platform. It has accumulated over 414,000 views and gathered over 41,000 likes. The share even raked up a flurry of comments from netizens. Everybody on the internet appreciated Rajat’s singing skills. The comments section is replete with words like “brilliant” and “outstanding”.

"Tu mera koi na hoke bhi kuch laage in love with your voice" posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "Wow...Your voice directly touches the heart. ," commented another. "Most beautiful feeling in the world," expressed a third. "You are the only one who could get this close to Arjit sir . Soo goood," shared a fourth with a heart emoticon. "Wow, he is amazing. I hope someone give the man a chance,," wrote a fifth. "No words. I was listening Arjit Singh 2.0," shared a sixth.