Commuters who travel between Delhi and Noida will now have to be more alert as the Noida Authority has carried out traffic restrictions on the Mahamaya Flyover, which will affect traffic on the Delhi-Noida route. The authority has taken a decision to replace aging expansion joints due to which it has restricted traffic on this route. The flyover is a crucial link between Noida and Delhi as it also provides a smooth route for commuters by connecting the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway.

Commuters who travel between Delhi and Noida will now have to be more alert as the Noida Authority has carried out traffic restrictions on the Mahamaya Flyover, which will affect traffic on the Delhi-Noida route. The authority has taken a decision to replace aging expansion joints due to which it has restricted traffic on this route. The flyover is a crucial link between Noida and Delhi as it also provides a smooth route for commuters by connecting the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway.

Traffic restrictions on Noida Mahamaya Flyover

The Noida Authority has started such repair work for the first time since the flyover was built in 2006. The joints are being replaced, with nearly 10 joints on both sides of the carriageway in need of repair. The Noida Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions on the Mahamaya Flyover for nearly two months. The ageing expansion joints on the flyover have been needing repair on an urgent basis as the regular traffic has done structural damage to these joints.

How important is Mahamaya flyover

The Mahamaya Flyover measures 450 metres in length and is a crucial corridor for the surrounding Noida Sectors such as 37, 44, 45, and Film City. The flyover directly links these areas of Noida to South Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia Nagar, and link Delhi to the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway.

Vijay Rawal, Deputy General Manager (civil) at the Noida Authority, said that this is the first time that the authority was replacing the flyover's expansion joints. He said, “The flyover is nearing 20 years of service and requires timely repair and maintenance. We have conducted various repair works in the past, but this is the first time we are replacing the old expansion joints of the flyway.” As of now, restrictions are put in place near the route from Sector 37 to Kalindi Kunj.

Addressing the issue of what alternative route commuters would take, Rawal explained that while the repair work would continue, only one lane will be closed but the remaining two would be open to ensure smooth traffic flow.