In a bizarre incident, residents of Gulmohar Enclave society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad were prompted to wear helmets in order to protect their heads, as reported by Dainik Jagran.

As per the report, a 72-year-old man named Dinesh Singh narrowly escaped serious injuries after a flower pot fell from the balcony of an apartment a few days ago. Following the incident, he started taking precautions.

On one fine day, when Singh was out on an evening walk, a flower pot fell from the balcony of a flat based in the society. He narrowly escaped injuries. However, the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) reportedly did not take the matter into account.

According to Dinesh Singh, residents keep flower pots on their balconies without keeping them tied to wires or ropes which often pose a serious threat to the lives of people walking around in the society. Therefore, he was forced to wear helmets.

RK Garg, former general secretary of Gulmohar Enclave RWA, previously appealed to the residents to keep the pots tied to ropes or wires.