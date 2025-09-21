Delhi-NCR reports spike in H3N2 flu infections: What it means for you

After US H1B visa fee hike, foreign workers can find best high salaried jobs in these 5 countries; check details
VIRAL
As monsoon rains recede, Delhi-NCR is grappling with a sharp rise in viral illnesses. From influenza to H3N2 infections, a large number of residents in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are complaining of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
According to a LocalCircles survey with over 11,000 responses, 69% of households in Delhi-NCR currently have one or more people experiencing COVID/flu/viral fever symptoms. Worryingly, 37% of respondents said four or more members of their household are sick, while only 25% reported no cases.
The September 2025 figures show a significant jump compared to March 2025, when 54% of households reported similar viral illnesses. Latest data confirms that nearly seven in ten families are experiencing one or more flu-like cases this season.
Doctors have identified the H3N2 influenza A virus as the predominant strain. Unlike the typical seasonal flu, which clears up in 5-7 days, recovery from this outbreak can take up to 10 days.
Hospitalizations are increasing due to pneumonia, bronchitis, and breathing problems. Over-the-counter medications like paracetamol are proving ineffective for many, leading to a surge in hospital consultations.
Medical experts warn that children, senior citizens, and those with diabetes, asthma, COPD, and heart conditions are particularly vulnerable. Some patients have also complained of gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Healthcare professionals are urging residents to:
Avoid taking antibiotics without medical supervision
While most mild fevers and colds resolve on their own, high-grade fevers with complications require medical evaluation.