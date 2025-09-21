Delhi-NCR reports spike in H3N2 flu infections: What it means for you

According to a LocalCircles survey with over 11,000 responses, 69% of households in Delhi-NCR currently have one or more people experiencing COVID/flu/viral fever symptoms.

As monsoon rains recede, Delhi-NCR is grappling with a sharp rise in viral illnesses. From influenza to H3N2 infections, a large number of residents in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are complaining of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

According to a LocalCircles survey with over 11,000 responses, 69% of households in Delhi-NCR currently have one or more people experiencing COVID/flu/viral fever symptoms. Worryingly, 37% of respondents said four or more members of their household are sick, while only 25% reported no cases.

Increase compared to earlier this year

The September 2025 figures show a significant jump compared to March 2025, when 54% of households reported similar viral illnesses. Latest data confirms that nearly seven in ten families are experiencing one or more flu-like cases this season.

Major Strains and Severe Cases

Doctors have identified the H3N2 influenza A virus as the predominant strain. Unlike the typical seasonal flu, which clears up in 5-7 days, recovery from this outbreak can take up to 10 days.

Hospitalizations are increasing due to pneumonia, bronchitis, and breathing problems. Over-the-counter medications like paracetamol are proving ineffective for many, leading to a surge in hospital consultations.

Who is Most at Risk?

Medical experts warn that children, senior citizens, and those with diabetes, asthma, COPD, and heart conditions are particularly vulnerable. Some patients have also complained of gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Doctors advise caution

Healthcare professionals are urging residents to:

Maintain good hygiene and wash hands frequently

Avoid close contact with people showing symptoms

Keep sick children at home

Avoid taking antibiotics without medical supervision

While most mild fevers and colds resolve on their own, high-grade fevers with complications require medical evaluation.