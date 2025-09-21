Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After US H1B visa fee hike, foreign workers can find best high salaried jobs in these 5 countries; check details

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets; no-handshake stance maintained

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf, Shubman Gill fuels fiery showdown - Watch

China’s DeepSeek R1 Safe AI model built against sensitive political topics; cost of training its model is...

Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah hits career low as Pakistan shatters nine-year-old record, becomes first team to...

Karisma Kapoor shares warm birthday wishes for ‘most precious sister’ Kareena Kapoor with adorable throwback photo

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan film becomes second Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore in Kerala after...

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks memories of 1996 Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad clash

Delhi-NCR reports spike in H3N2 flu infections: What it means for you

Suhana Khan cheers for Aryan Khan after The Ba***ds of Bollywood receives rave reviews, shares his childhood photo with dad Shah Rukh Khan, calls him...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After US H1B visa fee hike, foreign workers can find best high salaried jobs in these 5 countries; check details

After US H1B visa fee hike, foreign workers can find best high salaried jobs in

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets; no-handshake stance maintained

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as India

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf, Shubman Gill fuels fiery showdown - Watch

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf, Shubman Gill

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeViral

VIRAL

Delhi-NCR reports spike in H3N2 flu infections: What it means for you

According to a LocalCircles survey with over 11,000 responses, 69% of households in Delhi-NCR currently have one or more people experiencing COVID/flu/viral fever symptoms.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 11:48 PM IST

Delhi-NCR reports spike in H3N2 flu infections: What it means for you
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As monsoon rains recede, Delhi-NCR is grappling with a sharp rise in viral illnesses. From influenza to H3N2 infections, a large number of residents in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are complaining of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

According to a LocalCircles survey with over 11,000 responses, 69% of households in Delhi-NCR currently have one or more people experiencing COVID/flu/viral fever symptoms. Worryingly, 37% of respondents said four or more members of their household are sick, while only 25% reported no cases.

Increase compared to earlier this year

The September 2025 figures show a significant jump compared to March 2025, when 54% of households reported similar viral illnesses. Latest data confirms that nearly seven in ten families are experiencing one or more flu-like cases this season.

Major Strains and Severe Cases

Doctors have identified the H3N2 influenza A virus as the predominant strain. Unlike the typical seasonal flu, which clears up in 5-7 days, recovery from this outbreak can take up to 10 days.

Hospitalizations are increasing due to pneumonia, bronchitis, and breathing problems. Over-the-counter medications like paracetamol are proving ineffective for many, leading to a surge in hospital consultations.

Who is Most at Risk?

Medical experts warn that children, senior citizens, and those with diabetes, asthma, COPD, and heart conditions are particularly vulnerable. Some patients have also complained of gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Doctors advise caution

Healthcare professionals are urging residents to:

  • Maintain good hygiene and wash hands frequently
  • Avoid close contact with people showing symptoms

Keep sick children at home

Avoid taking antibiotics without medical supervision

While most mild fevers and colds resolve on their own, high-grade fevers with complications require medical evaluation.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga, from Kajol to Triptii Dimri
Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls it..., says ‘people of Israel aren't...’
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netan
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on Tv, online?
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indi
Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire, dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar and Karan Johar: Watch viral
Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire, dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks memories of 1996 Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad clash
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE