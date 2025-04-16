Flights from Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport to Varanasi, Jaipur, and Patna will begin from May 1 via Air India Express.

Starting May 1, new flight services will begin from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad to Varanasi, Jaipur, and Patna. Air India Express has received permission to operate flights on these routes and has already started booking tickets. This move is expected to make travel more convenient for people in Delhi-NCR and nearby regions.

More Cities Connecting to Hindon Airport

Until February, domestic flights from Hindon Airport were operating to five cities. In March, after the restrictions on commercial flights were lifted, Air India Express began services to seven new cities. With the addition of Varanasi, Jaipur, and Patna, the number of cities connected to Hindon Airport will rise to 15.

This will also make Varanasi the first city in Uttar Pradesh to get directly connected with Hindon Airport through a flight. According to MP Atul Garg, work is also underway to connect Lucknow in the near future.

Flight Schedule and Ticket Prices

Varanasi Route:

The first flight to Varanasi will depart on May 1 at 11:05 AM and land at Hindon Airport by 11:40 AM. The return flight from Ghaziabad will take off at 1:35 PM and reach Varanasi at 3:10 PM. The starting ticket price for Varanasi is Rs 3,400.

Patna Route:

From Patna, the flight will leave at 11:50 AM and arrive at Hindon Airport by 1:40 PM. The return flight from Hindon will depart at 2:25 PM and land in Patna at 4:10 PM. Tickets for this route start from Rs 4,000.

Jaipur Route:

The flight to Jaipur will depart from Hindon at 7:30 AM and land by 8:40 AM. The return flight will leave Jaipur at 9:25 AM and reach Hindon by 10:35 AM. The starting price for Jaipur tickets is approximately Rs 2,100.

Jammu Flight Suspended?

While flights to new cities are starting, there are reports that the flight to Jammu might have been canceled. Although there is no official confirmation yet, online booking for Jammu flights has been stopped. Sources claim that the Jammu flight has been non-operational for the past week.

With these new flight additions, Hindon Airport continues to grow as a regional air hub, making air travel easier for people in western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR.