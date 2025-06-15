Greater Noida Authority to launch a massive anti-encroachment drive to demolish illegal colonies and structures with police support.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is getting ready to launch a major anti-encroachment drive across the city later this month. The campaign will be carried out with the help of the police and the district administration, and it aims to remove all illegal constructions and encroachments in the Greater Noida region. According to officials, GNIDA has already created a detailed action plan. They are preparing a ward-wise list of areas where illegal structures have been built. These include colonies and buildings that were constructed without proper permissions. “The authority, along with police and district officials, will work together to remove all encroachments that fall within the authority’s boundaries. Our goal is to bring proper order and fairness in how land is used,” said Sumit Yadav, the Additional CEO of GNIDA. To carry out the work, earthmovers and other heavy machinery will be used to demolish unauthorised buildings. In the first phase of the drive, officials plan to target more than 20 illegal colonies. The operation is expected to begin sometime between June and July.

GNIDA explained that land in the area is usually acquired from farmers and is then developed based on a master plan. This plan ensures proper space for roads, water supply, electricity, and other public services. Later, the land is sold or allocated for specific purposes like housing, industry, education, or business use.

However, some private builders or land dealers illegally convert farmland into residential plots and sell them to innocent buyers. These buyers often do not realise the land is not approved for housing. “We’ve been warning people repeatedly not to buy such land, but the problem continues. So now, the authority has decided to take strict action,” said Yadav.

A senior official also advised people looking to buy land in Greater Noida to verify all documents beforehand. “Please check with GNIDA before buying any plot. You can visit our office or check details on the official website to confirm ownership, land use, and approval status,” the official added.

This drive is part of GNIDA’s efforts to stop land fraud and maintain proper city planning.